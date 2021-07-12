Cancel
Norwich, CT

Part of Norwich's ARP money proposed to improve housing

Norwich Bulletin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH — Some city-owned homes are about to get a makeover, with hopes of stimulating new opportunities. Out of the total $14.419 million in American Rescue Plan funding Norwich has for this year, $1.2 million of it is proposed for improving housing in the city, with part of it going toward Habitat for Humanity efforts, and part going to a house rehabilitation program for the city. Both programs help families who couldn't otherwise afford a home, and provides revenue for the city with a $994,260 return on investment on these projects expected in 30 years.

