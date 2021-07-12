Megan Fox Offers to Take Adriana Lima on a Date to Nobu: ‘Can I Hit You Up?’

Shooting her shot! After Adriana Lima pointed out how much she and Megan Fox look alike, the Transformers alum, 35, offered to take things to the next level.

The supermodel, 40, posted a side-by-side photo of herself and Fox via Instagram on Sunday, July 11, and pointed out that they both use the makeup artist Patrick Ta. “If you ever need a body double in one of your movies, hit me up,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote. “My only request is … We share the same makeup artist.”

Megan Fox’s comment on Adriana Lima’s Instagram post. Instagram

The Jennifer’s Body star replied, “But what if I need a girlfriend … can I hit you up for that as well? 💜 Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu.”

Lima then responded to Fox’s invitation with her own quip: “It’s a date see you tonight at Nobu.”

The duo seemingly didn’t make it to the celeb hotspot on Sunday, but both are noted fans of the restaurant, which has locations in Malibu and New York City. Fox has been spotted there several times with her current boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and Adriana Lima. Rob Latour/Shutterstock; RINGO CHIU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The former New Girl star has been open about the fact that she identifies as bisexual. “I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society,” she told Esquire in June 2009. “I have no question in my mind about being bisexual.”

Last month, she shared a photo of herself showing off her rainbow-colored manicure during Pride Month. “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades 🌈🌈,” she captioned the image.

The Jonah Hex actress met Kelly, 31, on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Us Weekly broke the news of their romance two months later, shortly after Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed that he and the Tennessee native had called it quits after 10 years of marriage.

Lima, for her part, was previously married to Marko Jarić. The couple separated in 2014 after five years of marriage and finalized their divorce two years later.

Prior to her flirtatious exchange with the Brazilian model, Fox named Olivia Wilde and Angelina Jolie as two more of her celebrity crushes. “Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox,” the Hope & Faith alum told GQ in 2008.

Last month, the actress said she didn’t think Kelly (real name Colson Baker) cared at all about her attraction to Jolie, 46. “I think I said that years ago,” she told Fox5 NY. “I can’t imagine he would have a problem with it. I think he would survive. I think he can hang in there for that one.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!