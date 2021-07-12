UT Health East Texas hosting blood drive amid severe shortage

This July, Texans celebrate the red, white and blue. It is a time when families come together, young and old, to unite under fireworks and celebrate our nation’s independence. Carter BloodCare suggests one easy way to show unity: donate ‘some red’ as a tribute to Ol’ Glory.

Summer is a traditionally slow season for blood donations and the need in 2021 is serious because the blood supply is at a 30-year low. Following a pandemic and a week when collections halted due to freezing, icy conditions, the blood shortage leaves hospitals concerned about how to meet their patients’ blood transfusion needs. For this reason, Texans are urged to make an appointment or walk in to donate blood. It is a collective effort that will enable Carter BloodCare to meet the challenge of ending the 16-month-long blood shortage. As Americans, and better yet, as Texans, it can be done.

To support this critical mission, UT Health East Texas is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at 1325 N. Dickinson Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

Appointments are encouraged. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. If donors had a COVID-19 vaccination, they are still eligible to donate blood.

A key reason people cite for not donating blood is because no one asked them to do so. Thousands of qualified people have never been invited to give blood. Carter BloodCare asks Texans to come on out to donate and bring family or friends, neighbors or workout buddies. Blood donation is more important than ever to help rebuild the low supply.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask at Carter BloodCare blood drives or donation centers. Donors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask except when temperature is taken, or when eating and drinking after the donation. Carter BloodCare complies with all mask policies and will not require proof of vaccination.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit.

For additional information on donor eligibility, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Nickie Lambert at (903) 683-3605.