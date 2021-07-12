10 ways Alexa Routines can streamline your day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With over 90,000 skills and counting, there’s almost nothing Amazon Alexa can’t do, save cooking dinner and putting the kids to bed. While a lot of the Amazon assistant’s skills are fairly straightforward for smart home newbies—"Alexa, what’s the weather going to be like today,” and so on— Alexa can really start to make users’ lives easier and more fun through its Routines functionality. Alexa Routines is a series of skills set by you, in the Amazon Alexa app, to run in a specific order at a specific time. The best way to incorporate Alexa Routines into your everyday life is with an Amazon Echo speaker or smart display, but you can also use the Amazon Alexa app.