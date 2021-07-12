Cancel
10 ways Alexa Routines can streamline your day

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With over 90,000 skills and counting, there’s almost nothing Amazon Alexa can’t do, save cooking dinner and putting the kids to bed. While a lot of the Amazon assistant’s skills are fairly straightforward for smart home newbies—"Alexa, what’s the weather going to be like today,” and so on— Alexa can really start to make users’ lives easier and more fun through its Routines functionality. Alexa Routines is a series of skills set by you, in the Amazon Alexa app, to run in a specific order at a specific time. The best way to incorporate Alexa Routines into your everyday life is with an Amazon Echo speaker or smart display, but you can also use the Amazon Alexa app.

Electronicswspa.com

The best smart plug for Alexa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Smart homes are no longer the stuff of science fiction. Today, it’s possible to automate a variety of functions in the home. The easiest way to get acquainted with smart technology is with the use of smart plugs. Once they are installed in an outlet, you can plug in a variety of home appliances and control them using your voice-enabled Alexa device.
TechnologyAFTVnews

Alexa routines can now be launched with multiple phrases

Alexa routines have gained a small but useful new feature. When creating an Alexa routine that is launched by a custom phrase, it is now possible to add additional phrases that can launch the same routine. Prior to this change, each routine could only be launched by a single phrase. Now you can add up to 7 different phrases to each Alexa routine. This allows you to add variations of the main phrase, in case you or someone in your household is prone to forget the exact wording needed. It also lets you add some fun alternative phrases without losing the ability to use simpler phrases for launching Alexa routines.
TechnologyLifehacker

How to Initiate Your Alexa Routines by Using Different Phrases

Custom Routines are one of the handiest features of the Amazon Echo—you can use them to launch a cascade of home automation actions before bed or play specific media each morning—all in response to a single request. And now Alexa can respond to up to seven unique phrases per routine (versus just one), so you can trigger the same series of actions whether you say “Alexa, goodnight” or “Alexa, it’s bedtime” or “Alexa, go the hell to sleep,” etc. You can also use wording completely unrelated to the actual routine–Alexa doesn’t know the difference.
Electronicswestchestermagazine.com

Turn Amazon’s Alexa Into Your Medical Assistant With My Westmed

Photo courtesy of Amazon.com, Inc. The Alexa Skill can schedule regular and specialist doctor appointments, book urgent care COVID-19 tests, and share healthy lifestyle tips. With the announcement of a new Amazon Alexa Skill designed to use voice-enabled technology to help patients access important healthcare resources related to COVID-19, you’ll finally get to use Alexa for something better than weather reports and playing Spotify.
Electronicsreviewed.com

10 things you didn't know you could do with Amazon's Echo Show 10

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With its 10-inch touchscreen display and motion-tracking camera capabilities, the Echo Show 10 is one of Amazon’s most impressive smart displays. The 10 is larger and more powerful than the popular Echo Show 5—and it even doubles as a smart home hub and home security camera.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Get This Amazing Meross 3-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug For Your Home At $26

When you clip the on-page coupon, Amazon currently offers the Meross 3-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $25.74. Normally selling for $35, you’ll save 25% because today’s deal is the lowest in months and the second-best to date. This outdoor meross smart plug connects to your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and features a weather-resistant design with three independently controlled outlets. This is a terrific option if you’re already planning for the holiday season and want to incorporate festive lights into your setup, or if you have some other outside equipment you’d like to replace with smart home automation, such as patio lights or water pumps in a pond.
ElectronicsCNET

Alexa, Alexa, Alexa: What to do with all your extra Amazon Echos

I bet you've got an unused Echo Dot stuffed somewhere in your house. I had two -- both white third-gen models that I'd since replaced with the better-sounding fourth-gen "orbs." But those old hockey pucks still slapped, especially when paired with my black Echo Show 8, so I dug them out and found homes for the both of them.
Technologymakeuseof.com

15 Alexa Voice Commands Everyone Should Know

Amazon Alexa is a powerful virtual assistant, and there are many tasks you can get done with it. To do these tasks, though, you’re going to need to learn the Alexa commands for them. These Alexa commands are basically the actions that you advise your Alexa device to perform. You...
Technologylifewire.com

How to Use an Echo Dot as an Intercom

The Alexa intercom feature is called Drop In. To enabled Drop In: In the Alexa app: Devices > Echo and Alexa, select name of device you want to use, and select Settings > Communications > Drop In, then select On or My Household. To use Drop In: Say "Alexa, drop...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Set Up and Use Alexa to Get Help in an Emergency

If you have an Alexa-enabled device, you’re not alone in an emergency situation. Along with Alexa’s laundry list of concierge services, like sharing local news or weather updates, it can also request help in the event of an emergency. In the event of an emergency, Alexa’s Emergency Help feature is...
Businessprotocol.com

Alexa is huge. Amazon’s still trying to find all the things it’s good for.

There was a period of time during Amazon's development of Alexa and the Echo that Paul Bernard didn't see it going anywhere. "I'd been part of the beta team that experimented with it," he said, "and quite frankly, very early on, I was like, 'this isn't going to work.'" But Bernard, who was at the time a relatively new corporate development executive at the company, was quickly proven wrong. Amazon launched the Echo in 2014, it didn't do much and didn't do it all very well, but people loved it anyway.
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

The best tech under $25 seems like a gimmick. A fraud. An absurdity. Something that simply doesn’t exist. It seems like we’ve all been there once or twice. Skimming through Amazon looking through pages and pages of the best tech to find a deal that seems too good to be true. “The best noise-canceling headphones ever! Just $15!” You’re skeptical, but you have hope, don’t you?

