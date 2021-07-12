Cancel
FDA warns of potential rare neurological complication with Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

By By Amanda Sealy, John Bonifield, Maggie Fox, CNN
WLFI.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Amanda Sealy, John Bonifield and Maggie Fox, CNN. The US Food and Drug Administration updated the label on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine Monday to warn of the possible increased risk of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. While the FDA said it had not...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Chris Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Guillain Barr Syndrome#Cnn#Gbs#Cdc#Vaers
