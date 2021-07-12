Cancel
Mexico, MO

10 questions with...Brooke Jameson

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Jameson has been CEO of the Mexico Area Family YMCA for just over a week. But she is familiar with the many activities enjoyed by area residents. After all, Jameson served with the Mexico Parks & Recreation Department for the past four years and played a major role in planning the new Fairgrounds Aquatic Center. Before that, she worked for the state park system. Jameson was born in Center and did undergraduate and graduate studies in natural resources at the University of Missouri.

