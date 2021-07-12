Law Students Help Venezuelan Family Obtain Asylum
Amid changing federal laws and policies, students in St. Thomas Law’s Appellate Immigration Clinic helped a Venezuelan family obtain asylum this spring. As third-year law student practitioners, Tim Anderson, Hannah Spencer, Sarah Theisen and Dylan Wallace argued to the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) that not only did a lower court unfairly bar asylum, but that the ruling had procedural defects and should therefore be remanded back to immigration court. In a rare decision, a BIA judge agreed. The family was eventually granted asylum in March.news.stthomas.edu
