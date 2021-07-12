Cancel
Law Students Help Venezuelan Family Obtain Asylum

By Carrie Hilger
stthomas.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid changing federal laws and policies, students in St. Thomas Law’s Appellate Immigration Clinic helped a Venezuelan family obtain asylum this spring. As third-year law student practitioners, Tim Anderson, Hannah Spencer, Sarah Theisen and Dylan Wallace argued to the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) that not only did a lower court unfairly bar asylum, but that the ruling had procedural defects and should therefore be remanded back to immigration court. In a rare decision, a BIA judge agreed. The family was eventually granted asylum in March.

news.stthomas.edu

