Two people are in jail after an altercation at a Fransktown Township residence led to a man being taken to the hospital after being struck with a car. Caleb L. Lanzendorfer, 30, of Roaring Spring, is facing felony counts of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, defiant trespass and driving while suspended, while Teri K. Brantner, 38, of Hollidaysburg, is facing a felony count of hindering apprehension and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence after police said the pair intentionally hit someone with a car and tried to cover it up.