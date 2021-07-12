Vice President Kamala Harris talks vaccines and voting rights in first Michigan visit

DETROIT, MI — Vice President Kamala Harris met with Detroit community members and Michigan elected officials during her first visit to the state since taking office. Harris is scheduled to hold events focused on voting rights and vaccine mobilization at the TCF Center, then attend a fundraiser for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday. A statement from the White House said Harris is focusing on the two biggest issues facing Michiganders: urging people who are unvaccinated to get immunized and protecting people’s right to vote.