MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU will be continuing efforts to support low income and uninsured families with the help of a new public-private partnership. UnitedHealthcare is awarding a $250,000 via an Empowering Health grant to West Virginia University which will go towards research to expanding healthcare access to uninsured individuals and underserved communities around the North Central West Virginia region. This grant is aimed to address individual care for various needs ranging from local health promotion to health literacy.