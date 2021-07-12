‘SurrealEstate’ Stars Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy on Why Their Characters Work Well Together

As you're reading this, the power of Masters of the Universe: Revelation has officially been unleashed on the world. The first five episodes of Kevin Smith's reimagining of Eternia and its inhabitants have been viewed by the press and early reviews are mostly positive. The writer of one of these first episodes, Tim Sheridan (Batman: The Long Halloween, Death and Return of Superman), shares his favorite "deep bench" character that he was able to use in the continuation of Prince Adam's journey. "No question, Scare Glow. Scare Glow, who never appeared in the animated series. So that was, for me, the thrill of a lifetime. Getting to sort of give voice to him for the first time. We also got the great Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), who I worked with when he played Darkseid in our Reign of the Supermen adaptation. He is voicing Scare Glow in MOTU to absolute perfection. I was really excited to bring him to life and I hope the fans are really excited about our interpretation of it."