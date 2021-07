Q&A with Rajat Aggarwal, CEO & Co-Founder | DreamVu. Tell us about yourself and DreamVu. After completing my MS at IIIT Hyderabad, India in 2017 with a specialization in computer vision and computational photography, I co-founded and am now the CEO of DreamVu Inc. At DreamVu, we are the leaders in omnidirectional 3D vision -- because of our focus and our unique ability to combine innovative optics with the best computer vision software to create the largest field-of-view stereo depth camera-based solutions. We have been focusing on autonomous robotics for the warehouse, logistics, retail, and service sectors as our primary target market.