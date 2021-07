LEIDEN, The Netherlands, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VICO Therapeutics, a Leiden Bio Science Park, the Netherlands, based biotech company focusing on the development of RNA modulating therapies for rare neurological disorders, today announced that the Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan-drug designation for VO659, VICO's investigational antisense oligonucleotide (AON) therapy, for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). This news comes only one month after VICO announced that VO659 had received orphan-drug designation for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA). This new designation completes the quartet of orphan designations for VO659 in HD and SCA in both the US and EU.