Short Squeeze Stocks: XELA, NEGG and 3 Other Stocks Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Today brings one of the most-hyped initial public offerings of the year. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) will be trading on Wall Street for the first time ever this morning, and investors are unsure of how to feel. The trading platform matches its innovation in the e-trade space with a host of controversies which plague it to this day — and likely well into the future. As such, analysts are split down the middle on their Robinhood IPO attitudes.