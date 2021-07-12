Short Squeeze Stocks: XELA, NEGG and 3 Other Stocks Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the enterprise-software company’s quarterly results came up short against Wall Street expectations. Zendesk shares dropped 10% after hours, following a 0.2% decline in the regular session to close at $150.52. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $58.4 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with a loss of $64.7 million, or 56 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude share-based compensation expenses and other items, were 13 cents a share, compared with 14 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $318.2 million from $246.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 16 cents a share on revenue of $320.4 million. For the third quarter, Zendesk expects revenue of $332 million to $337 million, while analysts had forecast revenue of $335.8 million.
