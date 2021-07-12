Short Squeeze Stocks: XELA, NEGG and 3 Other Stocks Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Cancel
Short squeezes are what retail investors dream of these days. With their potential for massive gains and popularity on r/WallStreetBets, looking for the next squeeze is a viable, if volatile investment strategy. Investors are now seeking out short squeeze stocks on the daily, placing their bets on the next company to pop.

Stocks
Reddit
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Twitter
Stocks

The 7 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August and Hold for Years

Warren Buffet is an icon in the stock market, highly regarded as one of the most successful money managers of all time. As a prominent buy-and-hold value investor, the “Oracle of Omaha” currently has a fortune worth around $80 billion. His company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) often provides investors with valuable...
Markets

Zomedica Stock Might Not Appeal To Millennials as Much as Some Hope

Ordinarily, an aspirational company like Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) would draw skepticism. Priced at around 64 cents per share at the time of writing, ZOM stock seems like a hefty risk, particularly because throughout long stretches of last year, shares traded hands under a dime. Moreover, the aspirational label is a literal...
Stocks

A WallStreetBets Alternative to Clover Health

The most recent 30-day data from Quiver Quantitative on the most commented r/WallStreetBets stocks put Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the top spot. That doesn’t make CLOV stock a buy at this point. However, it does point out something helpful you might expect from the Oracle of Omaha himself and not...
Stocks

Short Squeeze? Tilray Stock Soars On Standout Earnings

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shot up over 25% on Wednesday following the release of the cannabis giant’s record fourth-quarter 2021 results and a bullish conference call where CEO Irwin Simon projected 2024 revenues of $4 billion. The stock made most of its gains in the first half-hour of the trading session, gapping up 11% and running another 11% higher by 10 a.m.
Stocks

Robinhood IPO: What to Know About Robinhood IPO Pricing as HOOD Stock Debuts

Investors are anxiously awaiting today’s trading debut of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), the online brokerage that priced its initial public offering at $38 a share. HOOD stock will trade on the Nasdaq following the Robinhood IPO. The Robinhood IPO pricing reflects a $32 billion valuation. Investors should note that the pricing...
Markets

AMC Stock Is Only for Fearless Investors

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has had a busy few weeks. First, the Reddit favorite abandoned its request that its shareholders approve the issuance of 25 million new shares. Then, AMC announced that CEO Adam Aron would also become its chairman, replacing an executive at billionaire-controlled Dalian Wanda Group. Both of these news items led to spikes by AMC stock.
Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy on Earnings Dips

We are in the middle of a very eventful week. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve delivered its monthly policy decision. But more importantly we have most of the massive tech companies reporting earnings as well. And today we scour that trash bin to find three stocks to buy after their earnings dips.
Stocks

Should You Buy the Robinhood IPO or Not? 5 Experts Weigh In on HOOD Stock

Today brings one of the most-hyped initial public offerings of the year. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) will be trading on Wall Street for the first time ever this morning, and investors are unsure of how to feel. The trading platform matches its innovation in the e-trade space with a host of controversies which plague it to this day — and likely well into the future. As such, analysts are split down the middle on their Robinhood IPO attitudes.
Stocks

7 Short-Squeeze Stocks to Buy In August 2021

From GameStop (NYSE:GME) to AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the WallStreetBets community has fueled explosive gains in meme stocks with questionable fundamentals. Driven by social media hype, the virtual showdown between retail traders and institutional investors has repeatedly identified massive short-squeeze stocks. Newer investors may be asking, what is a short squeeze?...
Stocks

What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.

Good morning and welcome to the stock market today! A big initial public offering is underway, the latest Federal Reserve comments are still top of mind, and investors are working to process the latest economic update. We learned today that the economy grew 6.5% last quarter, missing estimates for 8.4% growth. Beyond all this, what will the stock market do today?
Stocks

Coupang Stock is Reasonably Priced, But Patience is Key

So far, it’s been the biggest IPO this year. Yet, that hasn’t meant much for investors who bought Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock after it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange back in March. On its first day of trading, it hit prices topping $69 per share. After that? It’s been a long slide for the South Korea-based e-commerce play.
Stocks

NOK Stock: 9 Reasons Why Nokia Investors Are Smiling Today

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock investors have several reasons to celebrate today following the release of the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2021. Let’s dive into the details of that earnings report below!. The good news for NOK stock today starts with its adjusted earnings per share of 9...
Stocks

4 Low Beta Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio Against Any Correction

While building a portfolio, investors can make their selections based on the beta of a stock. In simple terms, beta measures the volatility of a stock in relation to the overall markets or index. A higher beta indicates higher volatility in the stock. Likewise, low-beta stocks have low volatility. A...
Stocks

Now Pulling Back, an Entry Point is Opening Up to Buy Nvidia Stock

Back in June, I made the case why waiting for a pullback was the best move for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock. In hindsight, this call came a bit too early. In the weeks following publication, shares climbed from a split adjusted $180 per share, to as much as $208.75 per share.
Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Now Using Smart Options

The backdrop for equities remains strong, and you don’t need a doctorate in economics to understand why. Money is cheap, consumers are flush with cash and the economy is booming. Together, these three factors are delivering record-smashing profits to corporations across the land. As a result, finding stocks to buy doesn’t require much legwork. Throw a dart, and you’ll likely hit something with bullish technicals.
InvestorPlace

Don’t Bet on DiDi Global Stock Yet

In a matter of weeks, DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock has gone from a hot IPO to an undeniable disaster. Soon after its debut on the U.S. stock market at an initial price of $14 per share, the China-based ride-hailing company was hit hard by the Chinese government’s decision to investigate and penalize it.
Stocks

What's Up With Workhorse's Stock Popping Off Today?

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $11.71 Thursday afternoon after the company appointed Richard F. Dauch as CEO. Workhorse shares are otherwise trading lower by 31% over the past month, possibly amid profit-taking amid the company's most recent retail-driven surge. Workhorse Group is a...
Stocks
MarketWatch

Zendesk stock drops as results fall short of Street view

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the enterprise-software company’s quarterly results came up short against Wall Street expectations. Zendesk shares dropped 10% after hours, following a 0.2% decline in the regular session to close at $150.52. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $58.4 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with a loss of $64.7 million, or 56 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude share-based compensation expenses and other items, were 13 cents a share, compared with 14 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $318.2 million from $246.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 16 cents a share on revenue of $320.4 million. For the third quarter, Zendesk expects revenue of $332 million to $337 million, while analysts had forecast revenue of $335.8 million.

