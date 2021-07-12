Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. House GOP commits to public meetings, vows ‘most transparent’ congressional redistricting process ever

Posted by 
WITF
WITF
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rep. Seth Grove (R., York) said his committee will hold at least eight public meetings across the state and accept suggestions for the map through a new website. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Richboro, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Washington State
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Corbett
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Gop#Gerrymandering#Legislature#Gop#R#Spotlight Pa Spotlight Pa#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Witf Public Media#State#Republicans#The General Assembly#Votebeat#The U S Census Bureau#Pennsylvanians#Supreme Court#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Transportation funding panel advancing a $15.6B package

(Harrisburg) — A transportation funding commission set up by Gov. Tom Wolf to find ways to end Pennsylvania’s reliance on its gas tax will issue a $15.6 billion package of recommendations, which lean heavily on shifting to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee that numerous states are exploring. The Transportation Revenue Options Commission...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

Senate advances bipartisan infrastructure deal

(Washington) — Hours after bipartisan Senate negotiators reached a deal on an infrastructure package, the chamber voted to advance it, setting in motion a final vote on the bill in the coming days. The procedural motion was approved 67-32, with 17 Republicans joining all Democrats to begin legislative action. The...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Pennsylvania to text people who missed second vaccine shot

(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Health will carry out a text messaging campaign to encourage roughly 254,000 people in the state to follow through and get the second shot of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine that they never received, officials said Thursday. The campaign will begin early next week as the...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WITF

Philly Republican makes bid for U.S. Senate on anti-Trump agenda

(Philadelphia) — Craig Snyder thinks the numbers in next year’s Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania are in his favor. The 60-year-old Philadelphian announced Wednesday that he’s joining the GOP field with a radically different approach than any other major candidate thus far: He’s not trying to win votes from die-hard supporters of President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

No mask mandate, but Pennsylvania urged to follow guidance

(Harrisburg) — Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that he is not considering a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases surge in Pennsylvania and across the country, while his administration said it is not requiring masks in schools. Wolf, speaking on KDKA-AM in Pittsburgh, said his strategy to fight the spread...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Capitol riot arrest of restaurant owner rattles Pa. hometown

(Kane) — A crank caller ordered an “insurrection pizza” from Pauline Bauer’s restaurant. A profane piece of hate mail addressed her as a domestic terrorist. She even became a punchline for Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show on CBS. A swift backlash greeted Capitol riot suspects like Bauer when they returned...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

In boost for environmental rights, Supreme Court rules drilling revenue from state forests must be used for conservation

The state Supreme Court says it’s unconstitutional to use certain money raised from oil and gas leases in public forests for general government operations. The decision gives another boost to the commonwealth’s Environmental Rights Amendment. The Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation (PEDF) has been fighting for years to keep hundreds of...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Candidate for governor says he did not cause fatal accident

(Harrisburg) — Charlie Gerow, a Republican who announced his candidacy for governor last month, said Friday that he is cooperating with a police investigation into an accident in which a motorcyclist was killed, and that shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for seven hours. Gerow apparently drove for several miles with...
House RentPosted by
WITF

Federal eviction moratorium stops at the end of July

Financial assistance still available to stave off wave of evictions. Renters in Pennsylvania have been protected by an eviction freeze enacted through both state and federal orders since March 2020. The final federal government moratorium on evictions will expire the last day of July 2021 and concerned housing advocates warn...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Pennsylvania defends new, no-bid deal for contact tracing

Pennsylvania health officials on Wednesday defended their decision to award another no-bid deal for COVID-19 contact tracing after a serious data breach involving the state’s previous vendor, calling it an urgent priority with cases rising and schools preparing to reopen for fall. The Department of Health awarded a contract to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy