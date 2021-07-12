CBDC Alert: UAE Central Bank wants to introduce a digital currency
UAE Central Bank leads the crypto ecosystem for border payments. The World Bank considers accepting digital currency as a legal means of payment. UAE Central Bank seeks to join the digital currency market by creating its token as a trading strategy. The key to the project is for the financial institution to go digital by adopting new crypto technologies. This includes developing a robust and secure cloud scheme for citizens.www.cryptopolitan.com
