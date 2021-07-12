Cancel
CBDC Alert: UAE Central Bank wants to introduce a digital currency

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUAE Central Bank leads the crypto ecosystem for border payments. The World Bank considers accepting digital currency as a legal means of payment. UAE Central Bank seeks to join the digital currency market by creating its token as a trading strategy. The key to the project is for the financial institution to go digital by adopting new crypto technologies. This includes developing a robust and secure cloud scheme for citizens.

#Digital Currency#Virtual Currency#Us Dollar#Uae#Cbdc#The World Bank#Blockchain#The Uae Central Bank#Usdt
