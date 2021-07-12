CBDC Alert: UAE Central Bank wants to introduce a digital currency

Proponents of central bank digital currencies are under pressure to demonstrate the economic benefits of their projects before they can counter China's digital yuan. Both the European Union and U.S. face pressure to digitize their currency because of China's relatively faster progress on a digital yuan, which is already being tested with retail chains and could threaten the influence of the U.S. dollar and the euro. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are conducting lengthy projects just to determine the possible structure of a CBDC before final legislative votes, a process that will likely add years to overall development.