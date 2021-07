Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. While bitcoin seems to be aiming for a dip below $30,000 soon, the last week has remained relatively quiet in the market. One major bit of news, however, was the announcement that the inflation rate in the U.S. increased to 5.4%, its highest since the 2008 financial crisis; while the U.K. also saw its inflation rise to the highest level in three years. The inflation debate spurred a lot of discussion focusing on bitcoin’s use as a hedge against inflation and that this would lead to the next bull run.