Investor sees Bitcoin at $1 million within a decade. The Bitcoin market continues to stoke both bullish and bearish sentiments, although the current outlook suggests that more people are going bullish than bearish. This mix of feelings is understandable considering that BTC hasn’t been very indicative of its future price movement for weeks as it swung between $32k and $35k. That changed a few days ago when the price shot up to just over $40k. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at around $39, 840.