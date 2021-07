Residents seeking to get their driver’s license renewed will have to wear masks at Illinois driver’s facilities starting Monday. Today’s announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the state. Several driver service facilities have experienced a huge rush of customers since reopening in January after previously shutting down in November. The facilities also were closed during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Meanwhile, the Secretary of State’s office has extended the deadline for expired driver’s licenses and state identification cards until January 1st.