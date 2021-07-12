Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Maddison interest ramps up, Arteta’s MAJOR clearout, fans rally round England ace Saka

ARSENAL have confirmed their first summer transfer with Nuno Tavares joining from Benfica.

Meanwhile deals for Houssem Aouar and Albert Sambi Lokonga are edging closer.

And according to reports, the North London club are stepping up their interest in Leicester City ace James Maddison.

And the Gunners get their pre-season campaign up and running this week, with a match vs Hibs.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from the Emirates in our rolling blog...

GOOD MORNING GUNNERS FANS

Hector Bellerin was pictured travelling to Arsenal's pre-season tour of Scotland amid his uncertain future.

The right-back is believed to be open to a move away from Arsenal after eight years with the club, where he joined at youth level.

Inter Milan and PSG are among those linked with him, while manager Mikel Arteta looks set to raise funds this summer by selling unwanted players.

But for now, Bellerin will feature in Arsenal's pre-season preparation starting with a friendly against Hibernian.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have told Roma they are only willing to accept an offer of £17million for Granit Xhaka, according to Gazetta dello Sport via FourFourTwo.

The wantaway midfielder is thought to be close to leaving the Gunners with personal terms with Jose Mourinho's side reportedly agreed.

But it is thought the Serie A giants are yet to meet the price Arsenal have slapped on the player.

It is thought of the leadership qualities of the Switzerland skipper - who has made 220 Arsenal appearances - appealed to Roma.

Finally, Portugal star Renato Sanches has emerged as a midfield transfer target for Arsenal, according to reports.

Sport Witness claims the Lille ace is one of three attacking midfielders the Gunners are eyeing as they seek to strengthen their options ahead of next season.

Lyon's Houssem Aouar and Rennes Eduardo Camavinga are also on the Gunners' hit list.

NEVER SAY NEVES

Arsenal have reportedly started talks with Wolves over signing Ruben Neves.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring the Portuguese in as a replacement for Roma-bound Granit Xhaka.

The North Londoners are said to be willing to offer the 24-year-old a five-year deal.

But Wolves want at least £35million for their star midfielder, says Record.

HIB HIB HOORAY

Is this how Arsenal will line up against Hibernian?

Mikel Arteta’s men face the Scots in their first pre-season friendly.

And new boy Nuno Tavares could be among those turning out for the Gunners north of the border.

HAAL ABOARD

Erling Haaland has condemned racist abuse of Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

The England trio were targeted by sick trolls after missing penalties against Italy.

And Borussia Dortmund star Haaland, linked with a Premier League move this summer, says he was left ’speechless’ by the attacks.

HEC OFF

TIME’S UP

Arsenal are still struggling to find buyers for an entire team of unwanted stars with the new season just one month away.

Mikel Arteta’s team face their first pre-season friendly away to Hibernian and have travelled to Scotland with a 30-man squad.

But with no European football at the Emirates next season, Arteta wants to slash his numbers as part of a major overhaul.

HERE ARE ELEVEN PLAYERS WHO COULD GO

FROM STEVE GOODMAN

Arsenal star Cedric Soares is poised to begin next season with a smile on his face … after an exotic holiday with his stunning missus.

Portuguese beauty Filipa, 31, and left-back Cedric have now returned from a lavish beach vacation.

She posted a series of holiday snaps on Instagram, some showing her footballer husband but a number of her alone.

3AM LIONS

England Euro stars let their hair down and reunited with loved ones after a rollercoaster ride.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions had a Wembley party on Sunday night after an unforgettable month ended in heartbreak.

They've been in a Covid-secure bubble away from families for six weeks and provided some special memories for the nation.

And they got to see their loved ones on Sunday night in a suite at Wembley.

MAT’S THE WAY

Aussie stopper Mat Ryan is reportedly set to join Real Sociedad in a major blow for Celtics.

The ex-Brighton goalkeeper, who spent half of last season on loan with Arsenal, is said to have agreed terms with the La Liga side.

Mundo Deportivo report that he passed his medical in Los Angeles, where he spent a few days with ex-Club Brugge team-mate and LA Galaxy star Víctor Vazquez.

He is now reportedly in Spain to complete the transfer in a bargain £1million deal.

SAKA SUPPORT

Arsenal stars have rallied around youngster Bukayo Saka after his penalty agony handed Italy Euro 2020 glory over England.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli sent messages of support to their teammate, who was subject to vile racist abuse online.

CASH XHAK

INTER HECTOR

Inter Milan are thought to be keen on prising Hector Bellerin away from Arsenal this summer.

Sky Sports Italia claims the player has been in talks with the side in regard to a request to leave.

And it is reported the Gunners would prefer to loan the Spain full-back to the Serie A champions.

In May reports claimed Bellerin was among five first-team players believed to be keen on leaving the Emirates.

The fleet-footed full-back moved to Arsenal from Barcelona's academy as a 16-year-old in 2011.

And Bellerin has made 239 senior appearances for the Gunners netting nine goals and providing 29 assists.

SHAW'S SAKA PRAISE

Luke Shaw wants Bukayo Saka to keep his head up following England's dramatic loss on penalties to Italy in the Euros finals.

And the Man United full-back, 26, says he and his Three Lions team-mates are fully behind the Emirates ace.

The Gunners starlet appeared distraught after his final spot-tick was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Shaw said: “He is devastated. But I think the most important thing for us now as a team is to be there for him and give him a big hug and tell him to keep his head up.

"It happens. It is a penalty shootout – anything can happen, as a lot of people know.

“It is an experience he will learn from but we will all be behind him – he knows that. It is not just him.

"There’s Rashy and Sanch also. We’re with them all. With this team, there are no individuals who cost us.”

MOUR'S SAKA SUPPORT

Jose Mourinho has hit out at the choice to have Bukayo Saka take England's last spot-tick against Italy in their Euros 2020 final shootout.

The Arsenal ace's effort was among the attempts saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma with the Azzurri going on to win at Wembley.

The Roma manager and SunSport columnist told talkSPORT: "The decision of the penalty-takers, I think it is hard to leave Saka as the last one.

"I think it is hard for a kid to have everything on his shoulders at that moment. I just feel very sorry for him.

“In this situation where was (Raheem) Sterling, where was (John) Stones, where was (Luke) Shaw?

“I feel that Gareth is such an honest guy. Such a protective coach of his players.

"I don’t think he would ever say players were not ready.”

LONDON PRIDE

Bukayo Saka may have missed the deciding penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, but he's already getting the support from his club.

The Arsenal star, 19, was left devastated after seeing Gianluigi Donnarumma save his penalty.

But a note on Arsenal's website Twitter page has already leapt to his defence.

It read: "Football can be so cruel. But for your personality. For your character. For your bravery... We’ll always be proud of you. And we can’t wait to have you back with us, @BukayoSaka87"

NU ARRIVAL

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is purring about adding Nuno Taveres to his squad for next season.

The Portuguese left-back joined from Benfica in a £7million deal over the weekend, and the Spaniard is convinced Nuno will settle in well in North London.

“We welcome Nuno to the club," Arteta told Arsenal's website.

"He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well with Benfica in recent seasons and has also shown his quality by being part of Portugal Under-21s.

“Nuno’s arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch.

“We look forward to Nuno’s arrival soon, his integration into the Arsenal family and playing in front of our fantastic supporters.”

While Arsenal's technical director Edu was equally as impressed

“Nuno is a talented young player who was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe," he said.

"He will provide strong back-up in the left-back position. We look forward to him growing and developing with us and becoming an important member of the first-team squad."

RUNNING THE JULES

Arsenal's attempts to sign Jules Kounde have become a lot harder, according to reports.

According to El Desmarque via Calciomercato, Tottenham, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also in the hunt for Kounde's signature.

The Sevilla defender is reportedly one of Mikel Arteta's primary targets as the Gunners boss looks to strengthen his backline.

Kounde played for France in their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

But a fee of £50million has been suggested for the highly rated star, with Arsenal crying out for a centre half.

Ben White has been strongly linked with a move from Brighton.

However, Arsenal have failed in a number of bids so far for the England international.

OU-AOUAR

HOUSSEM AOUAR has poured cold water on internet gossip of an Arsenal switch by firmly shutting down rumours his agent was in London.

The Lyon ace had been at the centre of speculation concerning a move to the Emirates last summer - and the murmurs have refused to go away.

Earlier this month SunSport reported Arsenal fans were getting giddy online, amid rumours the player’s brother and agent had been seen in London.

However, Aouar, 23, whose Lyon contract expires in June 2023, has taken to social media to confirm photos shown in an Instagram story were actually of his best friend.

And he appeared to dismiss rumours of an impending Groupama Stadium exit by his ending his message with "Allez Lyon".

In a post on his Instagram account, Aouar wrote: “Guys leave him. He is one of my best friends, not my real brother. By the way… not my agent also.

BEL OF THE BALL

Arsenal target Andrea Belotti is set to make a decision about his future in the next few days, according to reports from Sky Italia.

Belotti is still under contract with Torino until 2022 and has so far refused to sign a new contract with the club.

For that reason, the Serie A giants could look to cash in on their prized asset or fear losing him for nothing at the end of his contract.

It has been claimed Torino could be tempted to part with the striker if his £30million valuation is met.

Belotti is currently on international duty with Italy at the European Championships.

ONANA BLOW

Arsenal have been dealt with a blow that goalkeeping target Andre Onana has agreed to join French side Lyon, according to reports.

The Ajax star, who is serving a ban after breaking doping rules, is said to have signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 team, according to L’Equipe.

The Dutch club are said to want £9million for the shotstopper, with Lyon said to have offered £5million plus bonuses.

Voetbal Primeur has said Onana's agent has told them his client is in discussion with a move to France.

However, the same report suggests the Gunners haven't given up hope on signing Onana.

The Cameroon goalie is banned at the moment and will not be eligible to play until November.

PAT ON THE BACK

Patrick Vieira is hoping his old club do him a favour as Crystal Palace boss.

The newly installed Eagles coach is eager to raid his former club as he looks to improve his own squad.

A large-scale overhaul, as well as a change in playing style has been mooted at Selhurst Park.

And Vieira is aware that he needs different players to achieve his goal.

The Frenchman has reportedly reached out to the Gunners to enquire about potential signings - with Callum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to 90min.

MAD TO GO

JAMES Maddison has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, as the Gunners are desperate to bring a playmaker to their ranks.

According to reports, the Gunners have made the Leicester City midfielder their primary target.

And Maddison's camp are reportedly expecting an approach for the Foxes star.

However, BBC presenter Gary Lineker has chimed in with his thoughts - tagging Maddison in a tweet.

Lineker wrote: "From my experience, taking a backward step never ends well. @Madders10"

An earlier report claims Maddison has been offered a four-year deal by Arsenal and would earn twice as much as he does at the King Power Stadium.

ARSENAL HAPPY TO SHOW AUBAMEYANG IS A DIVER

Gunners’ striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is lapping up pre-season freedom in Mykonos – in contrast to the drama of last summer.

The Gabon superstar eventually signed a new three-year contract in September 2020 – but struggled to match that big-money deal during a disappointing season.

Arsenal posted a picture of Aubameyang doing an impressive head-over-heals into a swimming pool, labelling it: “Checking in from Mykanos.”

RING THE BELL

Emmanuel Petit has given his brutal assessment of Hector Bellerin’s future at Arsenal.

The Gunners legends feels Bellerin’s time’s up at the Emirates and that he should now move on.

It’s a move that will benefit the full-back and Arsenal, Petit claims.

The ex-midfielder told Paddy Power: “It’s time for Hector Bellerin to move on from Arsenal.

“He’s been at the club for eight years and hasn’t really improved a lot. So it’s time for him to leave.”