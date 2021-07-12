Cancel
Music

Butcher Babies to Play Entire ‘Goliath’ Debut Album on 2021 Tour With Infected Rain + Stitched Up Heart

As live music makes its return, so do Butcher Babies, who will be performing their 2013 debut album, Goliath, in full each night with support coming from Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart. Last year, the band, who last released Lilith in 2017, confirmed they have a new album ready...

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Gustaf announce debut album, share “Book” video, touring with IDLES

After three years of constant gigging in Brooklyn, becoming one of the city's hardest working and most reliably fun groups, Gustaf have announced their debut album. It's titled Audio Drag for Ego Slobs and will be out October 1 via Royal Mountain Records. Singer Lydia Gammill co-produced the album with Carlos Hernandez (Ava Luna, Mr Twin Sister) and it includes last year's single "Mine."
Z94

Turnstile Announce 2021 U.S. Tour With 9 Rap Artists

Hardcore punk group Turnstile will be heading out on the "Grey Day Tour 2021" in the United States this fall, performing alongside a total of nine rap acts. This is the second time the band will hit the road with $uicideboy$, having previously toured with them in 2019. The run, which will feature select acts each night, also includes Slowthai, Chief Keef, Yung Gravy, Night Lovell, Ramirex, Germ, Shakewell and Chetta.
Z94

Billy Gibbons Says ZZ Top Will Continue Following the Death of Dusty Hill

ZZ Top won't stop performing and touring after the July 28 death of longtime bass player and co-vocalist Dusty Hill. The bluesy Southern rock veterans already have a replacement musician, allowing them to continue their ongoing North American tour that stretches into 2022. However, out of respect, the band did...
Z94

All Time Low Recruit Indie Rockers Pale Waves on New Song ‘PMA’

Pop punk icons All Time Low have released a new single, "PMA," which features a guest appearance by English indie rockers Pale Waves. This latest track is the second from All Time Low in 2021, the first being the hugely popular "Once In a Lifetime," which has amassed over 20 million streams since being released in late March. "PMA" also finds the group once again working with longtime collaborator and producer Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The War On Drugs announce new album & tour, making Madison Square Garden debut (BV presale)

The War On Drugs have announced their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore, due October 29 via Atlantic. Bandleader Adam Granduciel co-produced it with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett, and they made it in such legendary studios as Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The album's first single is "Living Proof," and though The War On Drugs were known for building songs with studio overdubs in the past, this one came together at LA's Electro-Vox studio as a live band, with Granduciel joined by bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. It's a lovely song that finds the band exploring their warm, folky side, and it comes with a video by Emmett Malloyy shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California. Check it out below.
New York City, NYguitargirlmag.com

Shortly Announces Debut Album Dancer – Out September 24th via Triple Crown Records; Touring with Chloe Moriondo This Fall

New York, NY – July 16th, 2021 – Detroit’s Shortly (aka Alexandria Maniak) has announced their debut album – Dancer – due out on September 24th via Triple Crown Records and available for PRE-ORDER HERE. Maniak, who also plays guitar and bass in Chloe Moriondo‘s band, is set to support the debut LP this Fall, opening select dates of Moriondo’s US headline tour. Confirmed dates can be found below.
Musicmagneticmag.com

James Blake Announces New Album 'Friends That Break Your Heart' & US Fall Tour

James Blake has announced a new album Friends That Break Your Heart, which will arrive in September. He has released the first single from it “Say What You Will,” which was premiered as the hottest record in the world by Annie Mac today and one of her final ones before she leaves BBC Radio 1. The single also arrives with a music video starring Finneas.
Johnson County, KYWBKO

Loretta Lynn Homeplace tours continue in Butcher Hollow

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tours at country music legend Loretta Lynn’s homeplace are back open after being closed last year due to the pandemic. ”My favorite thing was that her niece gave the tour,” said Dan Zoeller from Louisville. “So, she had a lot of insight into the family and she could tell some stories.”
Outsider.com

What Was Dusty Hill of ZZ Top’s Cause of Death?

Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, the legendary Southern blues-rock band known for their trademark long beards as much as their hits, died in his sleep earlier this week. He was 72. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard broke the news to fans via a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Steely Dan Announces 2021 Tour, Live Albums

Steely Dan has set the “Absolutely Normal Tour ’21,” which kicks off with a four-night stand in Miami, Fla., on October 5. The U.S. tour will hit 15 cities over 28 concerts before wrapping on November 20. Tickets for the tour go on sale July 30, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster. See below for the full itinerary.
Z94

Is This Lawton’s Nicest Backyard Pool?

Growing up, I don't think there was a single house I can remember living in that didn't have a swimming pool. Some of my earliest memories are of my moms pools, like the time I got a few paddle swats from the school principal for skipping school at lunch only to be found swimming in our backyard. I was six, it was first grade, and the pro-wrestler sized principal wept. It also wasn't the first or last time I opted to take a midday dip playing hooky, a trend that lasted all the way through high school. I loved the pool just as much as my mother did. My father, on the other hand, does not.
Z94

CenterPoint Energy Is Leaving Oklahoma

If you're a natural gas customer here in Lawton and a handful of other places across Easter, Southern and Southwestern Oklahoma, odds are you've received a letter from CenterPoint Energy in the last week detailing that they've opted to end service here in Oklahoma by selling off their assets to a new natural gas management company, Colorado based Summit Utilities. It has left many people wondering why, and while there are a ton of rumors, it's most likely just big business doing big business.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Killers Announce New Album and Tour, Share Album Trailer

The Killers have announced a new album, Pressure Machine, as well as an extensive 2022 North American tour. No new music from the album has been shared yet, but the band has put out a trailer for it featuring The Killers in a small town, with voices of its residences overlaid. Pressure Machine is due out August 13 via Island. Check out the trailer below, followed by the tour dates and the album’s cover art (no tracklist has been shared yet).

