Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Stephen A. Smith Being Called On To Make Serious Apology After Shohei Ohtani Take

By Dan Lyons
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re just days removed from finding out that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, star of First Take and a ubiquitous presence across the network, makes $12 million per year. Today he really stepped in it, making some pretty racist statements about both Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, and the Nigerian basketball team after their shocking upset of Team USA.

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
164K+
Followers
33K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Keith Olbermann
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espn#First Take#Nigerian#Asian Americans#Bkoo#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
WorldPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nigeria basketball trashes Stephen A. Smith over comments about team

Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for comments he made on ESPN, this time about the Nigerian men’s basketball team. On Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith criticized Team USA for losing to Nigeria in an exhibition game over the weekend. In doing so, Smith came across to some as mocking and mispronouncing the names of several Nigerian players, including his reference to “some dude Gabe Nnamdi who goes by ‘Gabe Vincent’ for the Miami Heat.”
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
MLBNY Daily News

This is who Stephen A. Smith is

In the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith allowing his mouth to run faster than his brain, it’s surprising the Bristol Faculty didn’t send him to Denver Tuesday night to apologize directly to Shohei Ohtani prior to MLB’s All-Star Game. That particular edition of “SportsCenter” would have attracted big-time eyeballs....
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is slammed for 'xenophobia' after complaining that the Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 'still needs an interpreter'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is being accused of xenophobia after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews negatively impacts Major League Baseball's popularity. 'The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I...
NFLaudacy.com

The Media Column: ESPN has a Stephen A. Smith problem

Stephen A. Smith’s xenophobic remarks about Shohei Ohtani’s inability to be the face of baseball wasn’t his only piece of offensive commentary from Monday. When lambasting Team USA for its exhibition loss to Nigeria, Smith butchered the names of several Nigerian players to make a theatrical point about their lack of talent.
NBAWISN

'Welcome to our terrible city!': ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responds to Bucks fans

MILWAUKEE — Lifelong Bucks fan Jay Matthes had the rare opportunity to welcome ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to Fiserv Forum Sunday night. "Welcome to our terrible city Stephen A.," Matthes said as Smith walked into the Milwaukee Bucks' arena. The comments come after ESPN's "First Take" panelists trashed Milwaukee, calling...
MLBYardbarker

ESPN’s Jeff Passan trolls Stephen A. Smith over Shohei Ohtani comments

Stephen A. Smith made some controversial remarks about Shohei Ohtani last week that he has since apologized for, but that isn’t going to stop one of his co-workers from continuing to ridicule him. Smith was heavily criticized when he said before the All-Star Game that Major League Baseball has a...
NFLUSA Today

Stephen A. Smith thinks Bills win AFC East, but First Take roundtable differs

Not always the most popular man in all of sports media, Stephen A. Smith currently will be that in Buffalo. The ESPN analyst from their morning program “First Take” picked the Bills as his AFC East winner in 2021. While oddsmakers are currently saying Buffalo is the favorite, the Bills were not that on the show.
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."
MLBsaturdaydownsouth.com

Stephen A. Smith issues 3rd statement trying to clean up earlier Shohei Ohtani comments

ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith has now made three attempts to try and clean up his comments from Monday morning about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The host of the ESPN show “First Take” said that the Ohtani, who is Japanese, can’t be the face of Major League Baseball because the Angel doesn’t speak English fluently.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...

Comments / 1

Community Policy