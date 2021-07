Nearly the entire NBA has moved on to draft season as fans prepare to see who their team will be adding to the roster. The Denver Nuggets are currently slated to pick 26th overall on draft night, and there should be some interesting prospects available for them to select. Continuing with the Stiffs draft profiles today is Texas’ Greg Brown. Brown is one of the younger prospects in this class, and, compared to yesterday’s draft prospect, Neemias Queta, his youth is one of his biggest advantages. While some of the players in the draft are ready to contribute from Day 1, Brown is one of the players that’s going to need some time to develop his game for the NBA pace of play.