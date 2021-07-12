Buchberger Not Returning to Americans

After one year away from the program, former Waldorf Unversity all-american sharpshooter Demitrius Martin will return to the program as an assistant coach. Martin, who stared for the Warriors during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons, scored over 1,000 career points in purple and black. He earned the NAIA All-American Honorable Mention honor his senior year. While scoring a league-best, 22.5 points per game, Martin helped lead the Warriors to their first-ever conference championship game, finishing just three points shy of 24th ranked Mayville State. Waldorf was the underdog from the jump going into the tournament after finishing fifth in the regular-season race. The Warriors drove nine hours to North Dakota, beating Dickinson State in the opening round and earning a seat in the final four; played in Watertown, South Dakota. Following another upset of Bellevue, Waldorf was just one win shy of earning an automatic bid to the national tournament.