Buchberger Not Returning to Americans

nbcrightnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the contract of Head Coach Kelly Buchberger will not be renewed for the upcoming 2021-22 hockey season. “We would like to thank Kelly for the three years that he spent with our hockey club and wish him nothing but the best in his future hockey endeavors,” stated Tory.

