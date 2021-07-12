Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Podcast: The Big Picture for the Jets

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just a few weeks away from the start of training camp. The Jets will be preparing for the upcoming 2021 season. This year the team has expectations. They might not be expected to be a Playoff team, but things should be better than the dismal 2-14 of 2020.

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Big Picture#American Football#Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFLYardbarker

This is why Zach Wilson has yet to sign rookie deal with Jets

Zach Wilson was the most notable rookie absent from his team’s first day of training camp Thursday, as the New York Jets quarterback has not yet signed his rookie contract. Despite the structured nature of rookie contracts, Wilson and the Jets were unable to come to an agreement prior to Tuesday. That meant the No. 2 overall pick was absent, with “multiple roadblocks” reportedly holding up a deal.
NFLPosted by
ABC News

San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance signs rookie deal; New York Jets' Zach Wilson last unsigned top pick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday, leaving  New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as the last unsigned first-round selection from the 2021 draft. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, signed his fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million contract with the 49ers and is set to practice for the first time in training camp. The announcement was made by his agency, CAA Football. With Wilson still unsigned, the Jets conducted their first practice Wednesday with only two quarterbacks, Mike White and James Morgan, neither of whom has regular-season experience. White, a former Dallas Cowboys draft pick and Jets practice-squad player in 2020, took the first-team reps. Coach Robert Saleh continued to downplay Wilson's absence. "On the business side of it, there are a lot of things that come into play," he said. "[GM] Joe [Douglas] has a great handle on it. When he signs, he signs. There are 89 guys who...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The reason Zach Wilson, Jets can’t agree on contract

It’s always about the money, right? But hard to blame Zach Wilson for this one. New York Jets fans are eager to watch Wilson in action this season. But that is if the second overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft can even suit up for the Jets. Apparently, the 21-year-old star quarterback and team officials are still in a logjam when it comes to finding the right contract.
NFLchatsports.com

Signing QB Blake Bortles must be the New York Jets’ next move

As Moonrise Kingdom, Meatballs, and the never-ending Friday the 13th franchise taught us…what’s summer camp without a little chaos?. The New York Jets’ proceedings, which began Tuesday morning on One Jets Drive contain an aura of slight spookiness. Touted franchise quarterback/savior Zach Wilson has yet to report to the team, the only player on the Jets’ roster who has yet to arrive in Florham Park. Wilson, the second overall pick of last spring’s NFL Draft, is one of two first-round picks that have yet to sign with the team that drafted him, joining fellow thrower Trey Lance in San Francisco.
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Podcast Ep: 394: Big 12 Media Days Recap

Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell give their takeaways from Big 12 Media days, including Spencer Sanders’ development and the offensive line’s potential. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | SoundCloud | Overcast.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

The Official Jets Podcast Profile Series: Elijah Moore (7/21)

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen continue their profile series with Elijah Moore. They talk to close friend of Moore, trainer and CEO of Gold Feet Global, Tevin Allen (6:23), and his receivers coach at Ole Miss, Derrick Nix (20:08), to discuss what the Jets are getting on the field and off the field with the addition of Moore.
NFLNew York Post

Carl Lawson must reward Jets’ big contract with superstar production

As the Jets get closer to training camp, I am examining the roster and giving you my top 25 players. Each weekday, we will reveal another person on the list, leading right into camp. I am not including rookies on this list because I do not feel it is possible to fully evaluate them before they play a game.
College Sports247Sports

PODCAST: Penn State continues class expansion; big decision ahead

Penn State recently secured commitments on four consecutive days, punctuating that span with the Saturday addition of Louisiana defensive back Jordan Allen. We covered the first three of those pickups during our last episode of the Lions247 Podcast, and now we're back to carry that conversation forward. Allen lands in...
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' C.J. Mosley: Down to 231 pounds

Mosley weighs 231 pounds at the start of training camp, down from his listed weight of 250 lbs., Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Mosley even joked with reporters that he should have a 95 speed rating on Madden. Coming back from an injury-shortened 2019 and a COVID-19 opt out in 2020, the 29-year-old linebacker has played just two games for the Jets as he enters his third year with the team. He's healthy and seemingly well-rested for the start of camp, and says part of the reason he dropped weight was the transition to a 4-3 defense under new Jets coach Robert Saleh, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Mosley spent the first six seasons of his career in 3-4 base defenses, including five straight years with 92 or more tackles for the Ravens. He showed a nose for the ball throughout his time in Baltimore, averaging 7.0 pass defenses, 1.8 interceptions, 1.7 sacks, 1.2 forced fumbles and 1.0 fumble recovery per season while playing 77 of a possible 80 games from 2014 to 2018. Mosley should have an every-down role in New York, returning to IDP relevance after a long stretch of dormancy.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Big Ben Seems Slim Enough To Me

The Steelers are finally at training camp. What was the big news on the day that the players arrived? Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s physique—again. Plus, Vince Williams’ surprise retirement and how uncertain depth at any position usually is. All that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Sharing Sox Podcast 46: Big Brewhaha Edition

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan his son and west coast correspondent, Will, are joined this week by cheesehead correspondent and Brewers fan Jonathan Schroerlucke, to preview the upcoming White Sox series in Milwaukee and the incredible matchups of starting pitchers on tap. Will the series be as it looks on paper and consist entirely of games that are 0-0 until the starters come out, with all runs then scored before the two dominant closers come in? Will former Sox players be the key to the Milwaukee offense?
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' George Fant: Lands on COVID-19 list

The Jets placed Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Even with Fant missing time during training camp, he should assume starting duties at right tackle once healthy. The 29-year-old will hope to be cleared of health and safety protocols before the Jets' preseason opener Aug. 14 against the Giants.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 7/29

The Jets are back on the practice field today for the second time in training camp 2021. While the team is preparing for the season, the focus is on the one player who isn’t there. Zach Wilson officially became a holdout yesterday. The second overall pick and the team still have not agreed to a contract. We all hope this situation ends soon, and Wilson joins the Jets in camp. Until he does, this situation is sure to cause frustration in the fanbase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy