Podcast: The Big Picture for the Jets

Mosley weighs 231 pounds at the start of training camp, down from his listed weight of 250 lbs., Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Mosley even joked with reporters that he should have a 95 speed rating on Madden. Coming back from an injury-shortened 2019 and a COVID-19 opt out in 2020, the 29-year-old linebacker has played just two games for the Jets as he enters his third year with the team. He's healthy and seemingly well-rested for the start of camp, and says part of the reason he dropped weight was the transition to a 4-3 defense under new Jets coach Robert Saleh, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Mosley spent the first six seasons of his career in 3-4 base defenses, including five straight years with 92 or more tackles for the Ravens. He showed a nose for the ball throughout his time in Baltimore, averaging 7.0 pass defenses, 1.8 interceptions, 1.7 sacks, 1.2 forced fumbles and 1.0 fumble recovery per season while playing 77 of a possible 80 games from 2014 to 2018. Mosley should have an every-down role in New York, returning to IDP relevance after a long stretch of dormancy.