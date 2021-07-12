Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Spelling Bee champ Zaila Avant-garde wins full scholarship to college

By Terry Shropshire
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6d2W_0aueQfck00
Zaila Avant-garde is the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the contest’s 92-year history. She won July 8, 2021. (Image source: YouTube screenshot / Scripps National Spelling Bee)

It has been a whirlwind for Zaila Avant-garde in the days after becoming the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The 14-year-old high school freshman was catapulted to instant national fame after her spelling championship victory was aired live on ESPN. Her historic achievements and exceptional skills earned her an invite to the ESPYs this weekend.

If that wasn’t enough, the scholastic superstar teen was notified she’s been offered a full scholarship to attend Louisiana State University.

LSU’s president Williams F. Tate IV personally and publicly offered Avante-garde the free ride to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, institution.

Avant-garde became the first Black American in the 96-year history of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee to take the top prize. Jamaican Jody-Anne Maxwell was the first Black person from any country to win the competition in 1998.

Avant-garde’s academic achievements actually brought more attention to her athletic feats as she has notched multiple Guinness World Records for basketball, USA Today reported. Avant-garde aspires to play in the WNBA.

Take a look at Avant-garde’s historic win below:

Comments / 2

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
70K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripps College#Avant Garde#Black American#Espn#Espys#Lsu#Avante#The Baton Rouge#Basketballasart#Jamaican#Guinness World Records#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
rolling out

Michelle Obama and others defend Simone Biles’ withdrawal from Olympic events

Former First Lady Michelle Obama cloaked Olympic legend Simone Biles with a metaphorically loving embrace after she was pummeled for pulling out of an event in Tokyo. Biles, 24, was maligned and vilified after she withdrew from the USA gymnastic team competition in Japan. The vitriol intensified when the squad finished with the silver medal behind Russia. Those who took a torch to Biles included conservatives Piers Morgan and Candace Owen.
Columbus, OHPosted by
rolling out

Simone Biles pulls out of team finals at Olympics

Simone Biles, considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, surprised Olympic fans when she withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team finals on Monday, July 26, 2021. Biles, 24, pulled out of the event after posting the lowest score of her Olympics career and before she was due to compete in the vault competition. She could be seen talking animatedly with her coach and a member of the medical team before walking off the floor, CNN reports.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Harlem Globetrotters still setting trends 95 years later with Spread Game tour

There could not be a more timely setting for the rebirth of this historic organization than now. Keeping up their 95-year commitment to creating joy with their exciting displays of athleticism and unparalleled skill, the Harlem Globetrotters are relaunching their brand through the Spread Game tour, a diverse, interactive family experience that will travel the nation.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Jason Whitlock blames LeBron James for Team USA’s poor showing

LeBron James is not even playing for USA Men’s basketball team in this year’s Tokyo Olympics, yet he is getting all the blame for the squad’s lackluster performance against inferior opponents. Longtime King James critic Jason Whitlock says the Lakers superstar is culpable for the current team’s seeming apathetic approach...
AdvocacyPosted by
rolling out

BeBe Jones of The L.E.G.A.C.Y. Organization shares the importance of HBCUs

As a Jackson State University alumna, BeBe Jones knows firsthand the needs of HBCU students. Her own experience inspired her to raise funds for those students through the foundation she co-founded with Johnel McIntosh, The L.E.G.A.C.Y Organization. Rolling out spoke to Jones about her own experience at an HBCU and why forming the organization was important to her.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Carmelo Anthony chronicles his rise from the ‘bottom’ in new memoir

NBA star Carmelo Anthony will be releasing his memoir on Sept. 14 titled Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope. The book will trace Anthony’s rise from the housing projects in New York City and Baltimore to becoming an Olympic gold medalist and one of professional basketball’s top scorers. The 10-time NBA All-Star wrote the book with New York Times best-selling author and the University of Baltimore professor D. Watkins.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Kyrie Irving trashes his own signature Nike shoes (photos)

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is almost as famous for his unabashed bluntness as he is for his spectacular basketball exploits. Well, the wholesale denunciation of his own signature Nike shoes will only add to his reputation and make the apparel and shoe giant shudder. The brilliant Brooklyn Nets shooting guard...
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Allen Iverson set to unveil his own strain of cannabis

Former NBA ballers Al Harrington and Allen Iverson are linking up for a new business venture. Viola, co-founded by Harrington and the only Black-owned multinational cannabis operator, entered into a multi-year partnership with The Answer that spans cannabis, product, and merchandise with Viola to create an industry-leading, scalable collaboration across product lines and markets.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

The Weekend to be honored at Music in Action Awards

The Weeknd will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the first annual Music in Action Awards. The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker will be among the honorees at the Black Music Action Coalition’s event at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Sept. 23 in recognition of his donations of millions of dollars to various causes since the coronavirus pandemic began.
NFLPosted by
rolling out

Unvaccinated NFL players could cause teams to forfeit games

The NFL has taken a strong stance on the COVID-19 vaccination and just announced that any teams that need to postpone any games in the upcoming season due to coronavirus outbreaks amongst unvaccinated players or staff will not be rescheduled. The league also said that the team responsible for the delay or breakout will automatically forfeit the game and it will not be rescheduled.
TennisPosted by
rolling out

‘King Richard’ features Will Smith embodying the force behind Venus and Serena

The King Richard trailer features Will Smith embodying the man who would will his daughters into the greatest tennis players of our time. Starring Will Smith in the titular role, the film chronicles the life of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. The first look trailer, which premieres today, July 28, displays the humble beginnings of the Williams family in Compton. With an unwavering belief in his family’s abilities, Williams guides his children towards the path to greatness. A 78-page plan he began crafting before the girls were born.
TennisPosted by
rolling out

Naomi Osaka taken down at the Olympics

Naomi Osaka, the world’s premier tennis player, saw her dreams of capturing an Olympic gold medal in her home country crushed after being defeated soundly during her third-round match in Tokyo. The four-time Grand Slam champion and current No. 2 player in the world was thoroughly vanquished on Tuesday, July...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins institute to help train future HBCU leaders

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced in May that she wouldn’t be running for a second term and still hasn’t revealed her next big plans but returning to school might be part of the equation. Bottoms will be the first honorary fellow of The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute, a new initiative to train people for careers as leaders of historically Black colleges and universities.

Comments / 2

Community Policy