Global Delight Sponsoring TidBITS

By Adam Engst
Tidbits
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re pleased to welcome our latest TidBITS sponsor, Global Delight, an Indian company that has been producing Mac utilities for over a decade now. Global Delight’s flagship app is the audio enhancement utility Boom 3D, which provides 3D surround sound using any headphones, from any player, and with any media or streaming service. (There are also mobile versions for iOS and Android, but they can apply the sound enhancement only to audio played through the app.)

tidbits.com

