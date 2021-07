We’ve all been there: You get some momentum going in your workouts and begin to see results, so you double down. You stack days back to back, continuing to push, really homing into the whole Rocky Balboa ethos. But then the niggles start to pop up. It’s the aches that remain day after day, or the mornings spent limping around your apartment before things loosen up. It’s the restless nights and plateaus in your gains.