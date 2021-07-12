Flood Advisory issued for Milam by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Milam THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR MILAM AND SOUTHERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended and new flooding is no longer expected. Nuisance flooding of low lying and/or poor drainage areas may continue for a few hours until the water has had a chance to recede. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
