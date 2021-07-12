Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...MONROE...NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 223 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Beatrice to Poarch Creek Reservation, and moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Monroeville, Frisco City, McCullough, Peterman, Uriah, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 113, I65 And AL 21 and Poarch Creek Reservation.