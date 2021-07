Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Pasco, Inland Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Pasco; Inland Hillsborough; Pinellas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PINELLAS AND WESTERN HILLSBOROUGH COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT At 324 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Macdill Air Force Base to near Downtown Saint Petersburg. Movement was northwest at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Tampa, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Temple Terrace, Seminole, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Saint Petersburg, Holiday, Lutz, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Palm Harbor, South Highpoint, Palm River-Clair Mel, Tampa International Airport, East Lake-Orient Park, Egypt Lake-Leto, Greater Carrollwood and University.