Crisp County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Crisp, Dooly by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crisp; Dooly SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CRISP AND SOUTHEASTERN DOOLY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT At 324 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Tremont to near Arabi, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Cordele, Vienna, Arabi, East Crisp, Richwood, Raines, Tremont, Wenona and Tippettville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

