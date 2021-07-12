Cancel
Mobile County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHEASTERN MOBILE AND WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 217 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Chunchula, or 5 miles west of Satsuma, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Saraland, Satsuma, Creola, Chunchula, Axis, Semmes, I65 And AL 158, Movico and I65 And AL 225.

alerts.weather.gov

