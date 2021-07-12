Cancel
Dallas County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Dallas by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dallas The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dallas, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Desoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Lancaster, Balch Springs, Seagoville, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Wilmer, Ovilla, Ferris, Combine and Cedar Hill State Park.

alerts.weather.gov

