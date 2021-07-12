Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Draft: How Pirates' approach landed four top-50 players, including Penn State, Clemson football commits

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Pittsburgh Pirates used the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball's 2021 draft on Louisville catcher Henry Davis, it was seemingly with a strategy in mind. The Pirates, it reasoned, chose Davis because his financial asks were the least among the handful of defensible No. 1 candidates. Whether or not that proves to be true is to be seen. The Pirates' draft strategy since the Davis pick suggests it is, though, and that they're all in on the portfolio approach.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Gattis
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Jack Leiter
Person
Rio Ruiz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Clemson Football#Penn State#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Major League Baseball#Cbs Sports#Buccos#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
PennLive.com

Pirates sign Henry Davis, top draft pick in MLB draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Henry Davis loved his time at Louisville. It’s what helped make the hard-hitting catcher the first overall pick in the amateur draft. Still, he was eager to move on. So rather than mess around negotiating with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Davis practically sprinted to the bargaining table to get something done, signing with Pittsburgh on Sunday just a week after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called his name.
MLB27 First News

Pittsburgh Pirates sign top-overall pick at below slot value

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially signed the top-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Henry Davis, on Sunday. Davis was introduced to the fans during the Pirates game against the Mets. According to reports, Pittsburgh signed Davis to a $6.5 million signing bonus, which is under...
MLBSporting News

MLB Draft 2021: Pirates No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis had to keep pretty massive secret

DENVER — On the biggest day of his baseball career, Henry Davis had to do just a little bit more work before hearing his name called in the MLB Draft. A couple minutes past 5 p.m. local time on the stage of the Bellco Theatre, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred — after waiting for the boos to subside — announced that the Pirates were taking Davis as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft. The pick wasn't stunning, but it was at least a bit surprising.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft 2021 first-round takeaways: Pirates take Henry Davis; Royals make top-10 surprise; A's nab Max Muncy

Major League Baseball launched its 2021 amateur draft on Sunday night. For the first time, the draft was pushed back from its usual June date and moved to Denver, Colorado to coincide with the All-Star Game. The first round, plus Competitive Balance Round A, were conducted on Sunday and 36 picks were made. The Pirates took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the top overall pick.
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
NFLBleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

Spoiler: The Yankees might have reached.David Zalubowski/Associated Press. The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is complete, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sunday. So, let's look at...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Yankees won the Anthony Rizzo trade. Here’s why.

1B Anthony Rizzo was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees on Thursday, in exchange for Yankees’ prospects RHP Alexander Vizcaino (NYY No. 9 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and OF Kevin Alcantara (No. 12). Chicago is also paying for the remainder of Rizzo’s 2021 salary. If that seems...
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Pirates Activate Rodolfo Castro and Cody Ponce for Tonight’s Game

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that infielder Rodolfo Castro and right-handed pitcher Cody Ponce have both been added to the 26-man roster prior to Monday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates traded Clay Holmes and Adam Frazier in the last two days, opening up two roster spots. Castro was...
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Rumors: Trade Buzz on Trea Turner, Trevor Story, More

The Washington Nationals are reportedly open for business ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, "everyone but Juan Soto is available" is the message being sent from the Nationals to the rest of Major League Baseball. Washington has some of the most intriguing trade targets...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy