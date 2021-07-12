Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft agrees to acquire cybersecurity company RiskIQ

By Dina Bass, Katie Roof
Seattle Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft said it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software maker, as the tech giant tries to expand its products and better protect customers amid a rising tide of global cyberattacks. The company announced the deal Monday on its website and didn’t disclose terms. Bloomberg on Sunday reported the...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Software#Security Software#Riskiq#Cybersecurity#Bloomberg#American Express#The U S Postal Service#Summit Partners#Battery Ventures#Refirm Labs#Microsoft Exchange#Russian#Solarwinds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Software
Country
China
Related
Softwareaithority.com

AppOmni Expands Depth And Breadth of SaaS Security Management Platform

Protects Companies Against Cloud and SaaS Breaches by Continuously Monitoring and Protecting Sensitive Data Accessed and Stored in SaaS Platforms. From ransomware to data breaches, global cybersecurity incidents against organizations, governments, and individuals are on the rise. There have been a multitude of attacks over the past year, from SolarWinds and Kaseya to the Microsoft Exchange attack and the breach of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts global cybercrime costs will hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. As the sophistication, complexity, and frequency of cybersecurity attacks continue to grow, organizations must decrease their security risk to ensure that they are protected on all fronts.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Microsoft, Amazon, and Google account for 61% of cloud infrastructure spending

Canalys data indicates cloud infrastructure services spending shot up by 36% in the second quarter of 2021. 31% of that spending goes to Amazon Web Services. Canalys has data illustrating the breakdown of global cloud spending in quarter two of 2021. Spoiler: Amazon and Microsoft dominate the stats, with Google coming in at a tidy third place while everyone else is lumped into the "other" category. Between the three leaders, 61% of all cloud infrastructure is accounted for, as of 2021's second quarter.
Businessthepaypers.com

Deloitte collaborates with Palo Alto Networks for multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions

Deloitte has formed a strategic alliance with US-based cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks to deliver integrated, end-to-end zero trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions. The main target for the services are their mutual enterprise and government customers. The alliance brings together Deloitte’s cyber risk consulting services and Palo Alto Networks’ platform...
BusinessSeattle Times

EU regulator hits Amazon with record $887 million fine for data protection violations

A European privacy regulator has slapped Amazon with a record fine totaling $887 million (746 million euros) for violating the European Union’s data protection laws, the e-commerce giant said Friday. The National Commission for Data Protection in Luxembourg, where Amazon’s European operations are headquartered, issued the decision on July 16,...
Businesschannele2e.com

Node4 Acquires Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner TNP

European MSP Node4, backed by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, has acquired Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud consulting partner TNP to push deeper into the cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) market. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 450 that ChannelE2E has covered...
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

BT 'on track' to growth as it agrees Microsoft deal

BT says it is firmly on the path to growth despite a drop in first quarter revenues, pointing to momentum in its modernisation and network building programmes as well as an expanded partnership with Microsoft that should strengthen its business offering. Revenues fell by 3% to £5.1bn, while pre-tax profits...
Businesssiliconangle.com

SAP will bring more software services to Google Cloud through expanded alliance

Google LLC’s cloud business and SAP SE today announced that they’re expanding their partnership to assist enterprises with digital transformation projects in more ways. The new collaboration has two main components. First, the search giant will partner with SAP on Rise with SAP, a bundle of solutions provided by the latter company to help enterprises modernize their business operations. Second, SAP will make its Analytics Cloud and Data Warehouse Cloud software products available on Google Cloud.
Softwaretvtechnology.com

Magewell Announces Multi-Device Management Software

NANJING, China—Magewell this week announced Magewell Cloud, multi-device management software that provides centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders as well as stream management features, such as protocol conversion and SRT gateway functionality. “While Magewell streaming and IP conversion solutions all have their own intuitive user...
BusinessZDNet

Google Cloud joins SAP RISE program

Google Cloud will be a strategic partner for SAP's RISE program, which aims to accelerate the migration to the cloud for the enterprise software giant's customer base. Under the partnership, SAP RISE customers will be able to leverage Google Cloud's services, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. With SAP's RISE effort, initially outlined in January, the company is looking to simplify its deployments and move to a subscription model. Enterprise customers, who have often customized SAP's applications, are trying to move to more standard models and see RISE as an avenue to transform business processes. SAP is doubling down on the idea of modular cloud ERP and is extending RISE with modules for human experience management, analytics, and governments. The plan is to add more modules over time.
Softwareaithority.com

JupiterOne Integrations Increase Value and Context for Cyber Assets

AWS, Cobalt, & PagerDuty Solutions Extend the JupiterOne Security Platform. JupiterOne, a provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, announced three new industry integrations to extend support for JupiterOne’s security platform, including Cobalt, PagerDuty, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). With these strategic integrations, JupiterOne customers gain visibility across their...
ComputersCSO

Securing the Digital Infrastructure with Integrated Security Services

Many organizations are challenged with the evolving threat landscape, which continues to become much more sophisticated and harder to manage with isolated point products and disparate services. With the proliferation of new devices and billions of edges, customers are wanting technology solutions that are tied to integrated security services, helping to reduce the complexity of solution and services sprawl.
Businessaithority.com

Epsilon Adds SD-WAN to Its Data Services Portfolio With Aruba EdgeConnect

Epsilon, a global connectivity service provider, has expanded its data services portfolio with the addition of the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, acquired with Silver Peak. Epsilon’s customers can now deploy an industry-leading SD-WAN edge platform to simplify their WAN infrastructures and achieve greater visibility and control of data centre and cloud-hosted applications.
Businessfinextra.com

SAP jumps aboard IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

German software giant SAP is onboarding two of its finance and data management solutions to IBM Cloud for Financial Services. Big Blue has been working hard to accelerate cloud adoption within the financial services industry, promising built-in security and compliance controls that help companies reduce risk and regulatory barriers. IBM...
Businesswindowscentral.com

Microsoft acquires Suplari to boost business insight capabilities

Suplari is a company in the business of producing insights. Microsoft Dynamics 365 can benefit from what Suplari offers. As a result, Microsoft has acquired Suplari. In another acquisition from Microsoft, which has been grabbing businesses by the handful as of late, the Redmond-based tech company now has Suplari nestled under its ever-widening umbrella. This comes hot off the acquisitions of RiskIQ, ReFirm, CloudKnox, Zenimax, Nuance, and so many others that saw their names be bought by the Windows 11 maker in recent memory.
Softwareaithority.com

Privacera Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Cloud Data Access Governance Leader to Further Serve Space, Healthcare, Financial Services, Government, Education, & Nonprofit Customers by Participating in the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Emphasizing its ongoing commitment to customers, Privacera the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ announced that it...
Businesschannele2e.com

McAfee Enterprise Security: New Owner, Same Channel Partner Strategy?

Private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) has completed the acquisition of McAfee’s enterprise security software business. The $4.0 billion deal was first announced in March 2021. The McAfee enterprise business will be rebranded to a new name in “the coming months,” though exact timing was not disclosed. McAfee’s consumer...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Magewell Introduces Centralized Encoder, Decoder and Stream Management Software

Free Magewell Cloud software provides unified configuration and control of multiple hardware devices plus SRT gateway and streaming protocol conversion features. Video interface and IP workflow innovator Magewell announced its new Magewell Cloud multi-device management software. Available free of charge for installation on an on-premises server or cloud hosting platform, the Magewell Cloud software provides centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders plus powerful stream management features including protocol conversion and SRT gateway functionality.
Businesschannele2e.com

SoftwareOne Acquires SAP Cloud Partner SE16N

SoftwareONE is acquiring SAP cloud and S/4HANA partner SE16N of Warsaw, Poland. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 449 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See all SAP partner...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Top 5 Benefits of Cloud Infrastructure Security

How is Cloud Infrastructure Security Important for an Organization?. Embracing new technologies lead to qualitative growth but simultaneously holds high chances of quantitative data breaches. While adopting cloud technology, it is important to see the security of cloud infrastructure as one of the crucial responsibilities. There are various organizations out there that are still unsure of the security of their data present in the cloud environment.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Microsoft (MSFT) Acquires Suplari

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In a world where efficiency is more important than ever, companies are turning to new ways to unlock actionable insights to improve their businesses from the massive amounts of data they manage across their many data silos. This move to a new breed of "data-first" applications, which we introduced for other business processes through apps like Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, is now coming to the supplier spend domain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy