Standing apart from the rest! FBoy Island is unlike any dating show you’ve seen before — which is why host Nikki Glaser was excited to join. “The real difference right out of the gate is that it’s a comedy. The part that I love so much about it is that I was able, as the host, to bring a comedic voice to the show,” the comedian, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively of the series, which follows three women searching for love. The women will get to date 24 men — 12 nice guys hoping to find The One and 12 self-proclaimed Fboys hoping to win some money.