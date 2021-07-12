Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

They Did It! 4 Mainers Walk In Their Fathers’ Footsteps From South Portland to Fenway

By The Captain
Posted by 
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THEY DID IT! Four Mainers literally walked in their father's footsteps from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for a great cause. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh left South Portland at Noon this past Tuesday and landed at Fenway Sunday afternoon before the Sox-Phillies game. They braved 95-degree temperatures, tropical storm Elsa, numerous blisters, sore muscles, and Massachusetts drivers to complete their epic journey. And did it all for a great cause-The Jimmy Fund.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Portland, ME
Sports
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Sports
State
Massachusetts State
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
City
South Portland, ME
South Portland, ME
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mchugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Fathers#Fenway Sunday#Sox Phillies#The Jimmy Fund#The Red Sox#Google Maps#The Must Drive Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Canterbury, NHPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Someone Stole $10,000 From a Popular and Generous New Hampshire Band

What started out as a fun and charitable treasure hunt by a well-known local Granite State band turned into an absolute nightmare without any of us knowing. A couple of weeks ago, the well-known and popular New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion put on a $10,000 treasure hunt throughout the Granite State. Every couple of days, frontman Justin Spencer dropped clues either through their Chaos & Kindness text club, the Chaos & Kindness social media pages, his personal Instagram or the Recycled Percussion social media pages as to where to find the money.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

A New Theater Chain is Taking Over The Former Westbrook, Maine Cinemagic Location

One of the biggest business losses to Mainers during the COVID-19 pandemic was the Cinemagic movie theater chain. All eight of its theaters in New England closed permanently during the pandemic including Cinemagic theaters in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland. The theaters and large parking lots have remained empty since February 2021, but that's about to change for at least one of those locations.
Posted by
102.9 WBLM

40 Things People Say That Make Mainers Roll Their Eyes

It's amazing how little people from away know about Maine. Many people don't know that we are even a state!. Many have little clue when it comes to lobsters, moose, tides, weather, Stephen King, George Bush, Moxie, Camp Wood, deer, buoys, winter, and the list goes on and on. We...
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Olympic Team USA’s Sneakers Were Made in Lewiston, Maine

Sometimes I don't think people realize just how 'on the map' Maine really is. Ana yet again, Maine will have a bold, yet still subtle, appearance at tonight's opening Olympic ceremonies in Tokyo. The sneakers that Team USA will be wearing for the ceremonies were handcrafted right here in Maine....
Salem, NHPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Mind-Blowing America’s Stonehenge is Located in Salem, New Hampshire. It’s Pretty Amazing

If you can’t make it to Stonehenge in England, why not try NEW England’s Stonehenge? They even have an App for that on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Located on Haverhill Road in Salem, New Hampshire, marvel in the splendor of what is said to be the oldest man-made structure in the United States. Rocks and forests surround you. Historians believe it held significance to the solar and lunar calendar just like the Stonehenge across the pond!
Gorham, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Landing Gear From A Plane Crashes Onto A Gorham, Maine Golf Course

When you hear a loud "Fore!" on a golf course, that's usually because a golfer behind you has crushed a ball and it might be coming for you. That tiny ball could leave a mark if you don't duck for cover. We're not sure what someone is supposed to yell on a golf course when landing gear from thousands of feet above is tumbling towards the ground but someone should come up with a warning word quick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy