Diet Affects Mental Health More for Women Than Men, Study Finds

Are you a mom that feels like you carry the weight of the world on your shoulders? Guess what, science says there’s something to that! According to the American Psychological Association report on BrainMD, when it comes to stress, women sort of get a double dose. When it’s activated, both men and women release a number of the same hormones, but research shows women also release oxytocin in greater amounts. There’s more research to do be done but scientists say this could make women more sensitive to stress. That and that women are statistically the main caregivers in families.