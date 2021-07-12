Cancel
Adult Students Have an Advantage in the Classroom at NCC

By Katherine Noll
Cover picture for the articleAt Northampton Community College (NCC), adult students, typically defined as anyone age 25 and over, are a valued addition to the learning environment at NCC. As an adult student, you bring maturity and motivation to your studies, and a wealth of professional and personal experiences to the classroom and to your professors and fellow students. This, in addition to your perseverance and knowing who you are and what you want, gives you a real advantage if you decide to go back to school.

