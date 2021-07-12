Cancel
Video Games

Apex Legends Multi-Platform Cross Progression Explained

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Apex Legends available on every platform under the sun, does Respawn Entertainment plan on implementing mass-level cross-progression for its player base?. Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Origin—with plans to potentially debut on mobile after a series of beta tests earlier this April. It seems as though there isn't a single platform left untouched by Apex, making it the "TESV: Skyrim of battle royale shooters" in releases. Players can main Bangalore on PC and switch to Valkyrie on the PS5 without so much as batting an eye.

DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

