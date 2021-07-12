Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman pleads for help by leaving notes at Walmart, Fallingwater

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWajy_0auePHfd00

PITTSBURGH — Police have found a woman asking to be rescued via notes left in western Pennsylvania public restrooms.

The woman, who was not identified, left messages at both Walmart and the historic Frank Lloyd Wright home Fallingwater, WPXI reported.

The first note, which was found by employees at Walmart in a bathroom and turned over to police, indicated that she was being assaulted and was being held against her will.

When police responded to the address listed on the message, no one answered but they said they could hear furniture being moved to block the door.

The second note, which was also found in a bathroom at Fallingwater, had police respond to the address, this time with a SWAT team.

The woman told police the man in the apartment had held her since May 1 and that he threatened to kill her and her family if she left. Police said there were signs of assault, WPXI reported.

Police arrested Corey Brewer, 38, of Pittsburgh.

Brewer has been charged with sexual assault and unlawful restraint, WPXI reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
48K+
Followers
61K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Person
Corey Brewer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Western Pennsylvania#Swat#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walmart
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspects in armed pot shop robbery

SEATTLE — Police are searching for at least four men, in their late teens to early 20s, who are suspected of robbing a West Seattle pot shop at gunpoint on July 19. Seattle police said the suspects pulled guns on three employees and a customer at about 11:30 p.m. at a pot shop in the 5400 block of California Avenue Southwest. The victims were reportedly told to get on the ground.
Florida StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputy in Florida Keys accused of stealing lobsters

A Florida deputy is accused of stealing lobsters from a boat he pulled over last year, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Scott Ward of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was charged with misdemeanor theft, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that was posted on the organization’s Facebook page. He has not been arrested.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman charged after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

TULSA, Okla. — A woman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been arrested after police said her 12-year-old daughter had a baby with a 24-year-old man. The Tulsa Police Department said Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect, KOKI reported. The authorities said Castaneda knew her daughter...
Arizona StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 person dead after bee attack in Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. — An Arizona man died Thursday after being stung multiple times by a swarm of bees, authorities said. According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, three people are believed to have been stung “hundreds of times” after bees swarmed out of a large open hive in a tree. The hive weighed approximately 100 pounds, firefighters said.
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman assaulted at King County courthouse

SEATTLE — A woman was sexually assaulted on the second floor of the King County courthouse on early Thursday, according to a KIRO source. According to the Seattle police, the woman had gone into the bathroom and found the man inside. As he attempted to assault her, she fought with...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in shooting in Magnolia

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Seattle’s Magnolia area. Seattle police said people at Ella Bailey Park heard gunfire at 1:35 p.m. near the intersections of 27th Avenue West and West Smith Street. Officers reportedly found a...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dangerous tornado rips through Philadelphia region

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials in eastern Pennsylvania declared a mass casualty incident after at least one tornado hit an auto dealership in Bucks County, authorities said Thursday. The twister hit the Faulkner Buick GMC dealership in Bensalem Township northeast of Philadelphia, KYW reported. All of the employees at the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy