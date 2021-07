Having a cracked or damaged windshield is not only annoying, but it can also be dangerous. Having your windshield replaced in itself can be an annoying task, and in some states, it can even be rather expensive. While there are many mobile auto glass companies that will come to your home or work to replace your windshield, this doesn’t always come without its own costs. But, in a few states, you don’t even have to pay your car insurance deductible to get a new windshield, and, if you’re lucky, you can get it done quickly, safely, and almost completely at no cost.