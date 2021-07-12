Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends Developers Apparently Added a Secret Octane Buff

By Jack O'Dwyer
Posted by 
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apex Legends players have confirmed that developers snuck in a buff to Octane's health regeneration. Apex Legends players have alleged for months that Octane somehow ended up on the receiving end of a secret buff following his overhaul in Season 7. As one of the earliest legends added to the game, it's no surprise that Octane eventually needed a do-over as the title progressed in content and popularity. Part of the changes included a minor increase in Octane's Stim healing from 0.5 to 1.0 hit points per second (HP/s).

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
588
Followers
5K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Octane#Buff#Hp#Respawn Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Apex Legends Releases Stories From The Outlands – Metamorphosis

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a brand new video for Apex Legends showing off the latest addition coming. This time around we got a brand new Stories From The Outlands video as we get a better look at the next hero for the game, Seer, in a story called "Metamorphosis". Like a lot of the previous characters coming to the game, they don't really tell you a lot about them at the start. What little info we have has been cobbled together for you here.
Video GamesDestructoid

Apex Legends spotlights its next character, Seer

There’s a map update coming to World’s Edge, too. A new season is on the way for Apex Legends, and that means both a new Legend and some other big changes. Today, Respawn Entertainment showed off its new Legend, Seer, and just what kind of style and tactics he’ll be bringing to the Games.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Apex Legends character next season would be African

A new rumor reveals the upcoming new Legend for the next season of the popular battle royale video game Apex Legends. Recently, a new official lore teaser clip was released by the Twitter account of the game. It touches on a certain African legend that many people of that continent knew right away. This led many fans to speculate that this could be a hint of what the next Legend will be.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Private lobbies for all Apex Legends players are “still in development”

Respawn’s Apex Legends continues to get new features, such as the ranked Arenas mode coming in Season 10, but one major feature the popular battle royale has always missed is the option for private matches for everyone. Good news, then, as Respawn has confirmed that Apex Legend private lobbies are “in development” and it’ll hopefully have a specific ETA “soon”.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends Season 10 adding cable car transport from Warzone

Apex Legends Season 10 will be arriving soon, and there’s a ton of speculation regarding what new content will be in the update. Now, it’s been revealed that a cable car system will be implemented, similar to the one in Warzone. Season 9 of Apex Legends brought a plethora of...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Apex Legends Rule 35 – What Does it Mean?

Apex Legends has been a prevalent, fast-paced action battle royale on both PC and console that frequently and faithfully pumps out engaging events and fun content for its playerbase. Some may not know that there are a couple of community-made “rules” regarding player conduct inside and outside the game. One of these that has been recently circulating the internet is “Apex Legends Rule 35.” The short guide below aims to fulfill any interest surrounding Rule 35 and the rest of the “official rules.”
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

New Apex Legends Teaser on Olympus

After releasing two short narrations of ‘The Moth and the Flame,’ something new has been spotted in-game. Leading up to the reveal of the next legend, a piece of drone technology appeared in the middle of the Golden Gardens on Olympus. When interacted with, this item puts on a short but dazzling display. A swarm of micro-drones pour out and eventually make the shape of a moth before flying off.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 10 Teaser Locations

We've figured out exactly where players can find the Season 10 teasers that lead to some unique rewards and interesting legend lore. It's no secret that a new legend is heading to the Apex Games. Respawn Entertainment has been dropping hints about him for a while and players have dug up the rest on their own--including a schedule regarding a series of teasers to be hidden in-game. This has kicked off already with two currently available at the time of writing.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

How to Get the Bespoke Micro Drone in Apex Legends

A teaser for a new character went live in-game yesterday, with a free gun charm for finding it. Originally found in the middle of the Golden Gardens on Olympus, it has since been appearing in other locations. So far, there are five confirmed locations on Olympus, and six locations on World’s Edge where the teaser can be found. But the spawn is random in each game and only one team can get it per session. Here’s how to find the teaser and grab your limited-time Bespoke Micro Drone.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Respawn Dev is Looking Into Broken Punches in Apex Legends

A Respawn developer responded to a rather popular tweet showcasing the ridiculous nature of melee attacks in Apex Legends. While melee has been a point of contention in almost every multiplayer, Apex Legends seemed to have an okay solution. Melee wasn't too powerful like other shooters, but it does knock back the enemy player a fair bit, giving a chance to pull out your secondary weapon.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

When Does Apex Legends: Season 10 Start?

Apex Legends: Legacy (otherwise known as Season 9) has been among the battle royale’s best seasons to date thanks to a whole new mode in the form of Arenas, a well-received Legend, and the endless fume from people who hate the Spitfire. But when does Legacy end, and when does Apex Legends: Season 10 begin?
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Apex Legends Developer Is Hiring For A New Unannounced Single-Player Game

Despite Apex Legends requiring its constant care and attention and a portion of the studio already believed to be working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it would seem Respawn Entertainment still hasn’t reached the threshold of its ambition. As spotted by VG247, the developer has recently commenced a recruitment drive on its dedicated hiring portal, with several positions, including lead technical game designer and senior combat designer, open for applicants to submit their résumé.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the Rampage LMG in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends steps on its game all the time, and that is just as much the case with Season 10: Emergence. Some of the biggest things connected to the season are its Legend, Seer, and the first ever iteration of Ranked Arenas, but this piece is all about the brand-new weapon. It is unusual that we are getting a weapon this season, after getting two prior seasons with new weapons back-to-back. This may be setting a precedent that there will now be a new weapon every season. So let’s talk about the gun entering the Apex Arena for Season 10.
Video GamesCollider

‘Apex Legends’ Introduces Newest Legend, Seer

A new legend is born in "Stories from the Outlands,' with the reveal of the new legend, Seer. This reveal trailer was produced in collaboration with Robert Valley, known for his work on Tron: Uprising, Love, Death & Robots, and more. Valley's stunning style brings this new legend to life and offers a glimpse into Seer's world and story. Apex Legends is a thrilling FPS battle royale that thrives on its interesting characters and Respawn seems to be releasing them with increasing frequency as well as new content.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends Season 10 buffs and nerfs for Legends so far

The tenth season of Apex Legends, Emergence, is now only a couple weeks away, and as well as the new Legend Seer, new Rampage LMG weapon, and map updates, there will also be Legend balancing. Buffs and nerfs to the various playable characters are a necessary part of every major...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Apex Legends Emergence Update Launch Trailer and New Legend Abilities Explained

Seer, the new legend coming to Apex Legends with its Emergence update on August 3, 2021, is a tactical character with scanning-based abilities. Alongside the new character, Respawn Entertainment is also adding a new Rampage LMG weapon that uses thermite grenades as ammo, the long-awaited ranked arenas game mode, and several changes to existing maps as well as new arena maps to enjoy.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Apex Legends Teases Seer in Metamorphosis Outlands Video

Apex Legends Season 10 is just a few short weeks away now, so Respawn is gearing up for the usual rollout of trailers, teases, and reveals. Today’s Stories From the Outlands video gives us a quick look at Seer, the new Legend that’ll be joining the Apex Games. The new...
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Respawn Reveals Apex Legends Obi/Seer in Trailer

Apex Legends is nearing the end of the ninth season of Legacy content, and Respawn Entertainment is getting ready to start announcing what’s coming in the next season. As part of this, the new legend has been revealed to be Apex Legends Obi, one of the most mysterious and fascinating characters to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy