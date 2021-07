The answer to that question really surprised me. I pass a funeral home at least twice a day driving on Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler and on occasion I encounter a funeral procession leaving the funeral home on the way to a grave side service. I have always been taught to pull over to the right hand side of the road and stop and wait for the procession to fully pass by, not only out of respect for the deceased, but that it's the law. It wasn't until I turned to a quick search online to discover the real answer.