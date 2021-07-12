Cancel
Solomon, AZ

Esperanza M. Holguin

Eastern Arizona Courier
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsperanza M. Holguin began her life journey on July 20, 1934 in Colonia Díaz, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was called by our Lord to her Eternal Home on June 23, 2021. Esperanza is survived by Inocente M. Holguin, her loving husband of 65 years, and their nine children: Sandra H. Jurado, Luis Holguin, Inocente Holguin Jr., Nora Othon, Cruz Holguin, Herman Holguin, Jaime Holguin, Elsa Garcia, and Martin Holguin. In addition, she is survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

