Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

DFS Stock: $125 Target From Wells Fargo

pulse2.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) have received a price target increase from $111 to $125 by Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) have received a price target increase from $111 to $125 by Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Dfs#Dfs Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockspulse2.com

DIDI Stock Increases Over 18% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) increased by over 18% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) increased by over 18% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding positively to a report from The WSJ that it is considering going private in order to compensate investors for losses incurred.
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Wells Fargo's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $46.59. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Target Price at $45.83

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $660.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.
Stockspulse2.com

ANVS Stock Fell Over 57% Intraday: Why It Happened

The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) fell by over 57% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) – a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases with data from two phase 2 studies showing its lead compound improves cognition in AD patients and motor function in PD patients – fell by over 57% during intraday trading. Investors are responding to the results from the company’s new clinical efficacy and biomarker data of its drug ANVS401 during a panel presentation at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in Denver, Colorado.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 969,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ventas were worth $105,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksinvesting.com

Top Research Reports for Tesla, Disney & Wells Fargo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Inc. (. TSLA. ), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) (. DIS. ), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) & Company (. WFC. ). These research...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Again; REITs Down More Wednesday

Financial stocks turned slightly lower again in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) slipped 0.1%, giving back a midmorning gain. The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) slid 0.8%. In...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Downgrades RPM International (RPM) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison downgraded RPM International (NYSE: RPM) from to Equal Weight with a price target of $95.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on RPM International click here. For more ratings news on RPM International click here. Shares of RPM International closed at $87.37 yesterday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Announce $0.71 EPS

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.
Real Estatedrj.com

Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC Close $50M Capital Investment from Wells Fargo

The investment is part of $320 million raised with Sabey Data Center Properties in 2021. Washington, D.C. (July 28, 2021) – Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (National), announce the closing of a new $50 million investment by Wells Fargo Real Estate Capital Investments, LLC. Wells Fargo has invested through National, which is acting as the investment manager, and this $50 million investment is part of $320 million in capital raised by National in 2021, supporting the growth of Sabey Data Center Properties LLC (SDCP).
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Chubb

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Chubb (NYSE:CB) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $190, which is approximately 13.00% above the present share price of $168.14. Greenspan expects Chubb to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.10 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lowered by First Dallas Securities Inc.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVCM. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.15.

Comments / 0

Community Policy