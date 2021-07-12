Cancel
Kaz Kamwi: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
17 days ago
 17 days ago

Love Island fever has officially descended upon us – the latest season of the popular reality series is well underway.

After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

One such star is Kaz Kamwi, a 29-year-old fashion blogger from Essex.

Speaking about her decision to join the show, Kaz said: “I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?”

Kaz, who has a large following onYouTube and TikTok, described herself as “daring” and, in a promo for the new series. said she was a “man-eater”.

She added: “I’m as mentally prepared as anyone can be. For me, it’s just learning to be in the moment and to take things as they come.”

Her Instagram account can be found here , and you can find a rundown of the other new contestants here .

Love Island airs at 9.00pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes will be available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.

