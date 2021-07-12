JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, Cannes review: Oliver Stone adds evidence to his conspiracy theories
“Conspiracy theories are now conspiracy facts,” declares Oliver Stone in his new documentary about the JFK assassination, 30 years after the rabble-rousing feature that made his position well-known. To wit, per Stone and plenty of experts: the lone gunman theory doesn’t hold up, the FBI lied about bullet wounds and witness statements, the CIA wanted Kennedy out of the way, and Lee Harvey Oswald was a patsy.www.telegraph.co.uk
