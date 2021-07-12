JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, Cannes review: Oliver Stone adds evidence to his conspiracy theories

An image of the President prior to his assassination used in "JFK Revisited" By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. Exactly 30 years ago, Oliver Stone’s original political thriller “JFK” stirred up controversy and public outcry over the dubious circumstances surrounding the assassination of the former president. Though the U.S. government’s Warren Commission charged Lee Harvey Oswald with the murder, many elements about the case shed doubt on the government’s official portrait of Oswald as an individual firebrand who assassinated Kennedy with no outside help. “JFK” not only helped to bring those arguments to light, but made an even bolder accusation — alleging that the plot involved the CIA and even then-Vice President Johnson himself. Due in part to the cultural impact of Stone’s original film, the U.S. government passed the “JFK Act,” pledging to release a wealth of sealed records to the public by 2017. Drawing on those newly-released records as well as James DiEugenio’s 1992 nonfiction book “Destiny Betrayed: JFK, Cuba, and the Garrison Case,” Stone created “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” a follow-up documentary that premiered on July 12 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.