MDIA Stock Increases Over 170% Intraday: Why It Happened

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.